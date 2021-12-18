First-ever Pokémon GO Tour: Live Event coming to Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2021) The inaugural Pokémon GO Tour: Live Event is coming to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi as a real-world extension of a global, with a live event on Saturday, 26th February, 2022.

Hosted by Niantic, the AR company behind Pokémon GO, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Miral and AD Gaming, the first-ever Pokémon GO Tour: Live Event will be held at the newly opened Yas Bay Waterfront on the southern end of Yas Island.

The event is the first to be featured in the UAE and region. Gamers on Yas Bay will be joined by those taking part in Monterrey, Mexico at Parque Fundidora and Kaohsiung, Taiwan at the Taiwan Lantern Festival.

Targeting existing gamers and new fans, the ticketed event will include real-world habitats, special in-game features, photo ops, a special game plan and exclusive merchandise.

The gaming industry in Abu Dhabi has recently been recognised as a priority sector for growth.

Earlier this year, DCT Abu Dhabi announced an AED30+ billion investment strategy to accelerate Culture and Creative Industries (CCI) in the capital emirate, while TwoFour54 launched AD Gaming, a new initiative to aggregate the emirate’s efforts to build a gaming and E-sports gaming community.

Gamers of the Pokémon GO Tour: Live Event will be able to access exclusive features: - Eggs placed in Incubators during the event will require one-quarter the usual walking distance to hatch - Earn twice the Candy from hatching Eggs - Extra Candy from catching featured Pokémon initially discovered in Kanto - Up to nine free Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms - Event-exclusive Special Research - An exclusive in-game medal - Special stickers will be available from PokéStops and Gifts; - Confetti will be appearing on the in-game map during the event.

As part of the event, gamers will be able to explore at close quarters various landmarks along the Yas Bay Waterfront area, including the five-star Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Hotel, and Etihad Arena; Abu Dhabi’s iconic and first multi-purpose indoor entertainment venue.