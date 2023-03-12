UrduPoint.com

First Fully Bahraini Satellite Will Be Named 'Al Munther'

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2023 | 06:00 PM

First fully Bahraini satellite will be named &#039;Al Munther&#039;

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2023) His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor, Royal Guard Commander and the Secretary General of the Supreme Defence Council, announced today that the first fully Bahraini satellite will be named “Al Munther”, Bahrain news Agency (BNA) reported on Sunday.

His Highness also unveiled the official logo of this Bahraini space mission, which comes to implement the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalfia, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister.

Thirty-five percent of the satellite project has been completed, Shaikh Nasser said.

This project is a new milestone for the Kingdom of Bahrain in the space sector, and towards the goal of utilising space technology to serve sustainable development efforts in the kingdom, HH Shaikh Nasser added.

Al Munther's design and construction is currently underway in Bahraini by a fully Bahraini team, he said.

Shaikh Nasser said Al Munther project follows the success of the launch of the first satellite Light 1, and aims at optimising national capacity in designing, constructing, testing and operating satellites.

He added that the project will create a boost to scientific research in the areas of space, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity in Bahrain.

Al Munther will provide space data on the Kingdom of Bahrain that will be analysed using a line-up of Bahraini innovations that will part of the satellite's load.

The mission of the satellite will include capturing images of the Kingdom of Bahrain and its regional waters and collecting data that will feed into several sectors.

Bahraini innovations will be tested in outer space as part of this project, to further improve them before using them in upcoming projects.

Shaikh Nasser commended the continuous efforts of the National Space Science Agency (NSSA) team in projects, engagement, and scientific research, which improves the positioning of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the global space sector.

