First Global Arabic Language Summit kicks off at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2021) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the first edition of the Global Arabic Language Summit began today at Expo 2020 Dubai with the attendance of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

The inauguration ceremony also saw the attendance of Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, and other culture ministers from the Arab region and the world, as well as heads of Arab and foreign cultural organisations.

Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Youth, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, the two-day summit coincides with the 22nd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers, and represents an active platform enabling the public to converse with decision-makers.

The summit will discuss topics related to the Arabic language and the key recommendations of the report entitled "The Status and Future of the Arabic Language", which was published by the Ministry of Culture and Youth in December 2020. Gheit, who is the summit’s guest of honour, highlighted the Arab League’s keenness to host the next edition of the report.

In her inauguration speech, Al Kaabi said that the main questions include whether the Arabic language can keep pace with the latest developments and the steps required to facilitate such efforts, highlighting her hope that the summit will find solutions to all issues concerning the Arabic language.

The summit explores a number of issues related to education, technology, and the Arabic localisation of digital content and cultural and creative production, she added.