First Global Health Cyber Security Summit takes place in New York

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2023) The Inaugural official Waterfalls Global Health Cyber Security Summit was held in New York City to shed light on the growing increased dangers of data breach within the healthcare sector.

The summit was supported by the Behavioral Rewards Department at the UAE's Ministry of Possibilities in collaboration with INDEX Holding.

Healthcare has had the highest average data breach cost of any industry within the past 12 years, reaching a record-breaking US$10.1 million globally, and even recently amounting to a 42 percent rise since 2020. The Health Cyber Security Summit aims to address these issues and align cyber security systems and policies with patient safety programs to ensure high quality care that also protects patient data.

Health Cyber Security Summit’s goal is to educate the private and public sector individuals which range from regulators, operators, providers, insurers, academia, influencers, investors, and stakeholders on how to analyse, plan, collaborate and put into action a sustainable healthcare cyber security system for safer communities all around the world.

The Summit was held at the Javits Convention Centre in Manhattan and featured an international set of expert speakers from cyber security, information technology, and healthcare. Most notably, the keynote speaker for the Summit was Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), who shared insightful presentations regarding the future of healthcare data, the importance of collaborating with others private and public healthcare institutions around the world, and stressed on the importance of creating a sustainable healthcare cyber security system to safeguard communities.

Al Ketbi stated, “Cyber security is a vital component for every industry because it touches upon personal data. Therefore, we must all come together and join our efforts to protect digital data and systems.

“When we invest in cyber security, we are investing in the future of healthcare. Hence, this summit is very important to discuss the latest advances in Cyber Security and to share experiences with experts,” he added.

The event also introduced an interactive platform between specialists to discuss challenges and opportunities in the field of smart healthcare systems. It also includes a system of continuous education in the healthcare cybersecurity sector to develop qualified professionals.

Participants in the Summit received seven Continuing Medical Education (CME) Credits from The International Congress for Health Specialties – ICHS, a global healthcare accreditation organisation focused on improving the healthcare community worldwide.