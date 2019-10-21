UrduPoint.com
FIRST Global Supports UAE Youth Efforts To Utilise Technology To Protect Environment: Minister Of Climate Change

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 09:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2019) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, expressed his pride at hosting the "FIRST Global Challenge" in the UAE, and said that the support provided by the UAE leadership and its motivation to support all segments of the society, especially the youth, to focus more on science and technology, has made the UAE an incubator and a hub for global innovation across all sectors.

Al Zeyoudi stressed that choosing "Ocean Opportunities" as the focus of the event comes at the right time, as oceans cover three-quarters of our planet and include countless resources, but are exposed to several challenges such as climate change and pollution from plastic products and other harmful substances. The FIRST Global Challenge is important as it gathers thousands of creative and talented people from around the world to participate in addressing these challenges and turning them into opportunities.

He added that the UAE is making increasing efforts at the local and global levels to preserve the environment in general and marine life in particular.

It has adopted a series of measures that include close monitoring using state-of-the-art technology such as Artificial Intelligence, as well as employing innovative systems and solutions to mitigate the effects of climate change and reduce pollution in all its forms.

Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, highlighted the importance of the UAE hosting the FIRST Global Challenge, which gathers the world's youth and encourages and empowers them to employ the latest technologies to come up with solutions to the many challenges facing the world.

She stressed that the UAE government is keen to provide a nurturing environment for youth creativity and enable them to employ and invest in creative ideas to ensure a positive change. She added that the objectives of the FIRST Global Challenge are in line with the UAE’s mission and drive to attract young innovators from around the globe and provide them with an opportunity to use their creativity for a better future.

