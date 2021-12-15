UrduPoint.com

First Group Team Completes 7 Emirates Cycle Challenge To Raise Awareness For Rashid Centre For People Of Determination

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 08:00 PM

First Group Team completes 7 Emirates Cycle Challenge to raise awareness for Rashid Centre for People of Determination

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) The First Group 7 Emirates Cycle Challenge team, with the participation of Sheikha Madia bint Hasher bin Mani Al Maktoum, completed the 550 kilometres journey.

Twenty-four cyclists participated in the challenge and travelled through each of the seven Emirates over four days, to support and raise awareness for the Rashid Centre for People of Determination.

"The First Group 7 Emirates Cycle Challenge’s inaugural four-day event marked what we hope to be a long-lasting tradition. We are honoured to have Sheikha Madia bint Hasher bin Mani Al Maktoum join the challenge with elite former professional cyclists and many of Dubai’s business and community leaders," said Rob Burns, CEO and Partner, The First Group.

The 7 Emirates Cycle Challenge is conceptualised to enrich young lives through sustained educational support programmes. Since 1994, The Rashid Centre has been recognised for its approach to special needs education and is currently merging therapy and education to teach children life skills while helping them gain academic qualifications.

Related Topics

Business Education Dubai Young Rashid Event

Recent Stories

Italy announced as Guest of Honour at SIBF 2022

Italy announced as Guest of Honour at SIBF 2022

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th Islamic Arts ..

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th Islamic Arts Festival

31 minutes ago
 Cold wave grips Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot distric ..

Cold wave grips Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot districts

2 minutes ago
 3rd BRI Sino-Pakistan Agriculture Forum kicks off ..

3rd BRI Sino-Pakistan Agriculture Forum kicks off in Wuhan

2 minutes ago
 Public, police liaison can help eradicate crime fr ..

Public, police liaison can help eradicate crime from society: DIG Hazara

2 minutes ago
 European clubs may withhold players for Africa Cup ..

European clubs may withhold players for Africa Cup of Nations

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.