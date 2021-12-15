First Group Team completes 7 Emirates Cycle Challenge to raise awareness for Rashid Centre for People of Determination

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) The First Group 7 Emirates Cycle Challenge team, with the participation of Sheikha Madia bint Hasher bin Mani Al Maktoum, completed the 550 kilometres journey.

Twenty-four cyclists participated in the challenge and travelled through each of the seven Emirates over four days, to support and raise awareness for the Rashid Centre for People of Determination.

"The First Group 7 Emirates Cycle Challenge’s inaugural four-day event marked what we hope to be a long-lasting tradition. We are honoured to have Sheikha Madia bint Hasher bin Mani Al Maktoum join the challenge with elite former professional cyclists and many of Dubai’s business and community leaders," said Rob Burns, CEO and Partner, The First Group.

The 7 Emirates Cycle Challenge is conceptualised to enrich young lives through sustained educational support programmes. Since 1994, The Rashid Centre has been recognised for its approach to special needs education and is currently merging therapy and education to teach children life skills while helping them gain academic qualifications.