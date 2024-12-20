First Heritage Conference calls for preservation of heritage cities amidst modern changes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) The Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) concluded the "First Heritage Conference" under the theme "Heritage Cities in the Arab World," which took place in Sharjah’s heritage area.

The three-day conference brought together 50 experts and academic researchers from 19 Arab countries, including the UAE, Iraq, Lebanon, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Syria, Morocco, Sudan, Yemen, Mauritania, Qatar, Kuwait, Tunisia, Libya, Palestine, Oman, Bahrain, and showcased the Arab influence in Macedonian cities.

The event focused on cultural identity, urban heritage, and the preservation of heritage cities amidst modern changes.

The conference attracted a wide range of experts from across the Arab world to discuss the preservation of heritage cities and the cultural identity of their people. The sessions delved into various aspects of heritage conservation, including urban challenges and strategies for safeguarding these cities in a rapidly changing world.

Dr Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, highlighted the importance of heritage cities in expressing the identity and history of peoples. He stressed that the conference reflected the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who places heritage at the core of the emirate’s cultural development.

Dr Al Musallam emphasised that preserving heritage is a societal responsibility, with youth playing a key role in safeguarding and developing cultural heritage. He assured the continuation of efforts to implement the conference’s recommendations, which include enhancing regional and international cooperation, adopting innovative technologies for restoration, and fostering platforms for knowledge exchange between experts and youth.

The conference’s closing sessions highlighted pivotal discussions on heritage cities in the Arabian Gulf, such as Jeddah and Ras Al Khaimah, and distinctive experiences from Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE. Sessions also featured live experiences from ancient Arab cities like Al Ain, Old Qibli, and Ghadames. A key session addressed the challenges faced by contemporary Arab cities, with participation from experts like Dr Hamid Al-Nofli and Dima Diop, focusing on institutional experiences and the preservation of ancient cities like Aleppo.

The conference culminated in recommendations aimed at transforming it into an annual tradition to address critical issues surrounding Arab cities. These include documenting both tangible and intangible heritage, preserving the cultural identity of heritage cities, and providing practical solutions for their rehabilitation.

The participants recommended publishing the proceedings in both print and electronic formats and creating a dedicated electronic portal for the exchange of data and experiences related to Arab cities.

Additionally, the conference called for launching field research to document Arab cities' heritage and creating a comprehensive encyclopedia on traditional architecture, ensuring the preservation of this rich cultural legacy for future generations.