First in-person meeting of Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2022 judging committee to convene in Rome

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2022 judging committee will convene its first in-person meeting this week in Rome, Italy, where members will discuss the evaluation mechanisms in deciding the 2022 award honoree(s), for the third edition of the award.

The judging committee includes the former president of Niger and winner of the 2020 Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership, Mahamadou Issoufou; 1996 Nobel Peace Laureate and former President of East Timor, José Ramos-Horta; former Deputy President of South Africa and former UN Under-Secretary-General, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka; Under-Secretary of the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Holy See, Cardinal Michael Czerny; President of the Aladdin Project, Leah Pisar, and Secretary-General of the Higher Committee on Human Fraternity (HCHF), Mohamed Abdelsalam.

The committee previously held a virtual meeting on 10th August, 2021, following the launch of nominations for the award on 1st July, 2021. During the meetings in Rome, the judges are expected to engage in in-depth discussions about the criteria of the nominations received by the committee so far. It includes providing the opportunity to nominate personalities and institutions worldwide that have made significant contributions to humanity. They will also discuss the evaluation mechanisms in selecting the 2022 honoree(s).

The global award recognises individuals, organisations, and entities who make profound contributions to human progress and peaceful coexistence, and includes a prize of US$1 million.

The HCHF, which grants the award, is an independent international committee instituted to promote human fraternity values around the world and to fulfil the aspirations of the Document on Human Fraternity, co-signed by His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, in 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and patron of human fraternity. The two great religious figures are the first honorary recipients of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

Abdelsalam said, "Our meeting will be a valuable opportunity for the judging committee to discuss its role as an impartial committee, as well as how we can advance the principles of the Document on Human Fraternity through our work and decision on the 2022 honoree(s).

The nominations process for the 2022 award will close on 1st December, 2021. The honoree(s) will be announced on 4th February, 2022.

Qualified nominators can make nominations through the official website of the Zayed Award of Human Fraternity, https://zayedaward.org/.