First Instance Body Grants AFC Licence To 14 Clubs
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 06:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) The First Instance Body (FIB), operating under the UAE Pro League’s Club Licensing System, has approved the issuance of the AFC Licence for the 2025-2026 licensing cycle to 14 football companies. The decision follows a comprehensive review of each applicant’s licensing file and confirmation of their compliance with the mandatory criteria.
This outcome was announced during the FIB’s regular meeting, held Tuesday, 20 May
The football companies that were granted the licence include: Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Football Company, Al Wahda Football Company, Al Ain Football Company, Ajman Football Company, Al Nasr Football Company, Kalba Football Company, Al Wasl Football Company, Sharjah Football Company, Baniyas Football Company, Khorfakkan Football Company, Al Jazira Football Company, Al Bataeh Football Company, Dibba Al Hisn Football Company, and Al Orooba Football Company.
The First Instance Body is an independent decision-making body that operates autonomously from any sporting entity within the country. This independence ensures full transparency and adherence to principles of good governance in the licensing process.
