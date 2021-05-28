First Interdisciplinary Urology Care Consortium opens in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2021) The Interdisciplinary Urology Care Consortium (IUCC), a specialised event that brings multiple specialities under one roof to discuss an interdisciplinary approach to urology and other specialities, was inaugurated today in Dubai, in the presence of the field’s most prominent Names under the theme "Better Patient Care".

The inaugural event will introduce synergies of Urology with four different specialities which are Urology with Oncology, Gynaecology, Emergency and Andrology. The two-day event features combined sessions where joint discussions aimed to showcase collaborative efforts, contribute new research, views and clinical experience to enhance patient’s journey will take place.

The opening ceremony began with a speech by Dr. Abdulqadir Al-Zarooni, President of the Emirates Urological Society, during which he said, "Challenges make us stronger, more resilient and more creative, and despite the current situation, we are very happy to have a large number of renowned speakers joining us in this event, and regardless of any obstacles, we are always looking for ways to increase our knowledge and pursue continuous medical education."

During his keynote speech, Dr. Yasser Farahat, Chairman of the Arab school of Urology said, "As medical professionals, specialisation is an essential way to excel, but as we dive deep into a certain specialisation, we might lose touch and connection with our colleagues from other specialities, and that is exactly where the importance of the IUCC lies.

It brings together doctors from various specialities to share information, discuss common topics, and sharing visions to reach the best practices for our patients."

Following the opening ceremony, doctors, surgeons, professors, and specialists toured the exhibition area, where they were introduced to the latest technologies and innovations in the field of Urology care, and were briefed about the latest breakthroughs in the field by some of the most prominent brands and companies.

Dr. Jean J.M.C.H. de la Rosette, General Secretary of the Société Internationale d'Urologie, commented, "Dubai is an ideal location to return to face-to-face meetings: innovative, responsive and adaptive. The first edition of the IUCC harnesses this energy, and the SIU is pleased to support this collaborative meeting, as we look toward returning to Dubai from 10th to 14th November, 2021, for the SIU’s 41st Congress".

This year, it is being held as a hybrid event, which grants specialists, doctors and professors the freedom to attend the sessions virtually, further facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise. In addition, it features the participation of 600 healthcare professionals from 18 different countries, out of which more than 200 delegates are joining live at the meeting venue. Furthermore, the IUCC is proud to host over 70 speakers from more than 10 countries, both in person and virtually. Additionally, participants and conference attendees will receive 11 CPD points accredited by DHCC.