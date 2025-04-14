First International Conference on Eustachian Tube Research & Interventions concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) The First International Conference on Eustachian Canal Research and Interventions, held on the sidelines of the twentieth conference of the middle East academy of Ear, Nose and Throat, concluded its activities at the Intercontinental Hotel Dubai

The event saw tolaryngology and researchers focused on the function of the Eustachian tube and dysfunction, to address some of the most pressing and often neglected challenges in this field.

Dr. Muath Tarabishi, President of the Conference, stressed the importance of hosting the event in the UAE, stressing that Dubai has become a milestone in the region as a centre for advanced care and research in ear, nose and throat, noting that hosting this global conference here highlights our commitment not only to follow-up but to leadership in this vital field.

He said the conference uncovered discussed uncovered aspects of Eustachian tube diseases, diagnostic inconsistencies, and the need for more nuanced approaches across age groups, expecting these discussions to shape the next wave of clinical innovation and improved care for patients worldwide.

Dr. Dennis Poe, former IWGET chair and associate professor at Harvard Medical school, added the meeting highlighted the most pressing clinical questions in Eustachian Canal research. We are aligning our efforts to pursue evidence-based answers that will benefit patients globally."