First Italian Cultural Institute in GCC to open in Abu Dhabi next week

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2021) The Italian Cultural Institute in Abu Dhabi, which is an integral part of the diplomatic network of Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), and the first and only Italian Cultural Institute in the GCC, will open its doors on Tuesday, 22nd June.

As part of the opening in Abu Dhabi, the institute will present "DIVA! Italian Glamor in Fashion Jewellery," its first major cultural event since the beginning of the pandemic, said a press release issued by the Italian Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The official preview will begin at 19.00 in the presence of Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Nicola Lener, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE; and Dr. Ida Zilio-Grandi, Director of the Italian Cultural Institute. In compliance with the current COVID-19 regulations, the attendance will be restricted.

Promoted by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, ‘DIVA!’ features 200 pieces of Italian fashion jewellery, from the 1950s to today.

The exhibition was curated by Alba Cappellieri, Professor of Jewellery Design at Politecnico di Milano University (Italy), and Codirector of the Vicenza Museum of Jewellery.

The exhibition will take the visitors on a journey through the masterpieces of the major Italian bijouterie, the finest expression of Italian design and craftsmanship, bringing together a well-established and prestigious tradition with innovation of materials and new technologies.

After the preview, the exhibition will be open to the public from 23rd June to 23rd July, from Sunday to Thursday, at the Italian Cultural Institute.

There are currently 83 Italian Cultural Institutes around the world, responsible not only for the dissemination and promotion of the Italian language and culture, but also to create a cultural bridge between Italy and the UAE.

By extending the role of Embassies and Consulates, the Italian Cultural Institutes serve as an ideal meeting place for all Italians abroad, intellectuals, artists and anyone who wishes to establish a relationship with Italy, said the press release.