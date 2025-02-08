Open Menu

First Lady Of Colombia Briefed On UAE Knowledge Exchange Initiatives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2025 | 09:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2025) During her visit to the Government Knowledge Exchange Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs in Dubai, the First Lady of the Republic of Colombia, Verónica Alcocer García, was presented with an overview of the initiatives and achievements of the office’s international partnerships. These initiatives are dedicated to advancing government development and modernisation, enhancing institutional capacity, and strengthening public administration.

The Colombian First Lady engaged in discussions on fostering strategic cooperation between the governments of the United Arab Emirates and Colombia, with a focus on government knowledge exchange, community development, and humanitarian initiatives.

Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange under the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, said that the UAE government is keen on expanding areas of cooperation and opening new horizons for purposeful international partnerships with various countries worldwide.

He pointed out that the visit of Colombia’s First Lady to the Knowledge Exchange Office reflects the significant priority that the Republic of Colombia places on fostering productive cooperation between the two nations in various fields.

The First Lady of Colombia also met with Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid is the Director General of the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai, Manal Omran Taryam. CEO and board Member Noor Dubai Foundation, and Manal bin Salem, Director of Government Knowledge Exchange at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs. The discussions focused on avenues for collaboration between the two countries in implementing sustainable initiatives that contribute to improving the quality of life through government knowledge exchange and global development initiatives.

The visit of the First Lady of Colombia took place within the framework of the distinguished relations between the UAE and Colombia and as part of the efforts of both nations to expand cooperation in humanitarian and community work, contributing to the achievement of sustainable development goals.

