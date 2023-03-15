First Lady of North Macedonia visits GWU

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 15th March, 2023 (WAM) – Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women's Union (GWU), welcomed

Dr. Elizabeta Gjorgievska, First Lady of North Macedonia, upon her visit to the GWU headquarters, expressing the GWU welcome to develop cooperation between the two friendly countries in areas of women's empowerment.

Al Suwaidi briefed the First Lady of North Macedonia about the achievements made by H.H Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), on women's empowerment and development of the family and children, as well as the GWU's efforts to develop women's skills and capabilities to cope with the latest digital technologies.

The First Lady of North Macedonia commended Sheikha Fatima's achievements in the empowerment of women and her care for women and children.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima sets an inspirational role model for the prudent,enlightened leadership that enabled Emirati women

She expressed her delight to enhance prospects of cooperation with the friendly UAE in order to advance women's empowerment in the two friendly countries towards further development and growth in all fields and sectors of the women's journey.