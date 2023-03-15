UrduPoint.com

First Lady Of North Macedonia Visits GWU

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2023 | 11:30 PM

First Lady of North Macedonia visits GWU

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 15th March, 2023 (WAM) – Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women's Union (GWU), welcomed

Dr. Elizabeta Gjorgievska, First Lady of North Macedonia, upon her visit to the GWU headquarters, expressing the GWU welcome to develop cooperation between the two friendly countries in areas of women's empowerment.

Al Suwaidi briefed the First Lady of North Macedonia about the achievements made by H.H Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), on women's empowerment and development of the family and children, as well as the GWU's efforts to develop women's skills and capabilities to cope with the latest digital technologies.

The First Lady of North Macedonia commended Sheikha Fatima's achievements in the empowerment of women and her care for women and children.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima sets an inspirational role model for the prudent,enlightened leadership that enabled Emirati women

She expressed her delight to enhance prospects of cooperation with the friendly UAE in order to advance women's empowerment in the two friendly countries towards further development and growth in all fields and sectors of the women's journey.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Macedonia March Women Family All

Recent Stories

Russia Identifies Over 130 Contacts of Anthrax Pat ..

Russia Identifies Over 130 Contacts of Anthrax Patients - Official

9 minutes ago
 French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter ..

French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

9 minutes ago
 IMF Finalizing $15.6Bln Lending Program for Ukrain ..

IMF Finalizing $15.6Bln Lending Program for Ukraine to Unveil in Few Days - Repo ..

9 minutes ago
 PDSRU completes first phase of training for IDSRS

PDSRU completes first phase of training for IDSRS

6 minutes ago
 Oil Market Down 7% as US Banking Crisis Spreads to ..

Oil Market Down 7% as US Banking Crisis Spreads to Europe With Credit Suisse's W ..

10 minutes ago
 Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Government College ..

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Government College of Education (SMBBGCE) Larkan ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.