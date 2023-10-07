Open Menu

First Land Trip Service Connecting Ras Al Khaimah With Oman's Musandam Launched

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2023 | 01:15 AM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2023) The RAK Transport Authority today launched the maiden land trip service connecting Ras Al Khaimah with Musandam, Sultanate of Oman. The service was launched in partnership with Musandam Governorate, and will operate on weekends with two trips per day.

"The launch of this service is in line with the directives of the UAE's leadership to enhance tourism between the two countries and facilitate the movement of individuals, both residents and tourists," said Ismail Hassan Al Balushi, Director General of RAKTA.

“The service is also aligned with RAK Transport Authority's 2023-2027 strategy, which aims to encourage public transportation and promote shared mobility as a sustainable, reliable, and safe transportation solution.

“The service departs from the main bus station in Ras Al Khaimah and passes through seven stops along the way, ending in Khasab, Musandam Governorate. Tickets are affordable and meet the needs of all segments of the community,” Mohamed Hashem, Director of Quality and Operations Control Department at RAKTA, said.

RAKTA has coordinated with all relevant authorities in the UAE to ensure the smooth operation of the service and reduce travel time for passengers.

In celebration of the launch, Musandam Governorate held a reception to welcome the first bus trip service.

