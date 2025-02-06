- Home
First Leg Of Second Edition Of Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup In Australia Achieves Great Success
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 10:15 PM
NEW SOUTH WALES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) Under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), and the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the EAHS, the first leg of the second edition of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup was launched at Willinga Park in New South Wales, Australia.
The 2nd edition of the EAHGC consists of 10 rounds, held in various continents all over the world after the last year’s edition saw tremendous success which resulted in new countries being added in this edition, with the aim of reaching owners and breeders of Arabian horses everywhere in the world.
Furthermore, the first event in Australia was a great success in terms of number of participants which saw a 70 percent increase in comparison to the previous edition, with 83 horses belonging to 43 owners and breeders participating in the championship, while 57 horses belonging to 24 different owners achieved advanced positions and won prizes.
Last year’s edition saw the participation of 49 horses belonging to 39 different owners and breeders, while 36 horses belonging to 20 different owners managed to achieve advanced positions.
In the Yearling Fillies category, True Infatuation DA owned by DaMar Arabians won the gold medal ahead of Divinity TSA for Twilon Arabian Stud, while the bronze medal went to Maisa Al Hasan for owner Nicole Shelley.
Mouna Al Hasan won the gold medal for Nicole Shelley in the Junior Fillies category while the silver went to Saffire MI for Mulawa Arabian Stud, and third place bronze went to Nefertari FF for Candice & Brooklyn Alberico.
Istashra Arabians owned Ulyssia won the gold medal in the Senior Mares category leaving the silver medal for Vienna MI for owner Mulawa Arabian Stud, as stablemate Euforia MI won the bronze medal.
Valen MI added yet another medal to Mulawa Arabian Stud’s total score after taking home the gold in the Yearling Colts category, while Kelaray Ulysses won the silver medal for Kelaray Arabians, and Deltree Arman took the bronze for Deltree Arabians.
Mulawa Arabian Studs added another gold medal thanks to V MI winning top spot in the Junior Colts category, ahead of silver medal winner Requiem RBS for Rosebry Park Arabians, and bronze medal recipient Esscalibur RBS for owner Michelle Umback.
Finally, the Senior Stallions category witnessed the domination of Truth MI who won the gold medal for owners Nicole & Damien Henricus, while Ubiquitous AAJ won the silver medal for Alicia Rosewall, and Nalla Casanova took the bronze medal for owners Ricky Carver & Carlie Beer.
