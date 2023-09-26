Open Menu

First Leukemia Patient In UAE To Receive Treatment With CAR-T Cells Therapy Kicks Off Al Wahda Vs. Hatta Match

Published September 26, 2023

First leukemia patient in UAE to receive treatment with CAR-T cells therapy kicks off Al Wahda vs. Hatta Match

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2023) To commemorate the success of young Murad's treatment for leukemia using UAE's first CAR-T Cell Therapy at Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC), the UAE Pro League extended a special invitation to Murad to kick off the match between Al Wahda and Hatta football teams on 24th September, at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

This initiative, organised in coordination between UAE Pro League, Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre, and the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, underscores the power of innovation and collaboration in the pursuit of better health and well-being, celebrating the young boy's successful treatment.

This compassionate outreach demonstrates support for Murad and his family, highlights the commitment to aiding young warriors like him, and signifies a broader mission to support all children contending with leukemia.

The manufacturing of CAR-T cells by ADSCC, a genetically modified immune cell therapy, represents a groundbreaking advancement in the realm of precision immunotherapy in the UAE. It enables the precise targeting of cancer cells in individuals with specific types of blood cancers.

This remarkable medical achievement, pioneered by the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre, where doctors, experts, scientists, and researchers are always striving to provide the latest medical innovations and treatments, solidifies the Centre's position as a leader in research and development within the health sector, and further cements Abu Dhabi as a global hub for healthcare and life sciences.

