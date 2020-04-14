‘First Line of Defence’ are leading examples of human giving when combatting COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) The UAE’s healthcare workers, "Our First Line of Defence," are leading examples of human giving when combatting the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

Health personnel have received significant support from the country’s leadership, which stressed that the health of all people in the country is a top priority.

During a survey by the Emirates news Agency, WAM, officials noted that the health sector is a leading example of human giving and sacrifice during the current crisis.

Abdullah Naser Al Junaibi, Chairman of the UAE Pro League Committee, sent a message of gratitude to all relevant national authorities for their efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

He also pointed out that the association is keen to support the country’s related efforts and launched a community initiative, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, under the slogan, "#yourskill_yourcontribution," adding that it donated AED100,000 to the" Fund of the UAE- Homeland of Humanity," with the participation of Emirati football stars.

Dr. Abdul Wahab Zayed, Secretary-General of the Khalifa International Award for date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, praised the efforts of the staff of the UAE’s health sector to combat coronavirus, as well as the precautionary measures taken by the country to protect the entire community, stressing that the award’s General Secretariat has completely adopted the remote working system while maintaining business continuity.

He also appreciated the significant cooperation of all segments of the community in implementing the precautionary procedures through the "Stay Home" campaign and the "National Disinfection Programme."

Dr. Mohammed Saleh Abdullah, an Emergency Doctor, said that medical personnel in the UAE are the country’s first line of defence in facing the novel coronavirus, noting that they are doing their best to protect the health of the community.

He added that the support of the UAE’s leadership for medical personnel and the health sector since the start of the crisis have given those working as the first line of defence the motivation to double their efforts and perform their national duty.