Open Menu

First Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Guidelines Launched In UAE

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2025 | 05:15 PM

First Multiple Sclerosis treatment guidelines launched in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) The National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) has launched the first national guidelines for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) patients in the UAE.

Developed by a dedicated scientific task force comprising members of the Society's Medical Advisory Committee, these guidelines aim to provide the best medical support for people living with MS in the UAE.

The treatment guidelines were formulated after an in-depth study of the best available global evidence, considering the unique characteristics of the MS community in the UAE, wide variations of health coverage and patient preferences.

The overall goal is to ensure that the most appropriate treatments are provided to the largest number of MS patients in the UAE while addressing data gaps which could impact health insurance coverage for people with MS.

This medical resource also includes guidance on treatment choices during pregnancy and lactation, as well as pediatric MS, which can support treatment of a wider population.

Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Vice Chair of the NMSS, said that the MS treatment guidelines are based on the best global evidence currently available and bring a lot of hope for people newly diagnosed with MS and those living with the condition. These guidelines, the first in the UAE, include detailed guidance for physicians on MS-modifying therapies and aim to help doctors determine the most appropriate treatment course for the largest number of patients.

"Developing the MS treatment guidelines is a pioneering effort, and their deployment by healthcare authorities will expedite their utilisation by specialists nationwide.

These guidelines shed light on recent treatment trends, such as using stem cells when patients do not respond to MS-modifying therapies. They will be constantly reviewed and updated to reflect the latest medical research and clinical breakthroughs," she added.

NMSS has developed the MS treatment guidelines through a strategic and collaborative approach involving various health authorities in the UAE. They were used to formulate the Dubai Health Authority's Multiple Sclerosis Ejadah Programme. Several prominent neurologists from all Emirates reviewed the guidelines.

Dr. Ahmed Shatila, consultant Neurologist at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City and Chair of the Medical Advisory Committee of the NMSS who led the MS Guidelines task force, said, "The development of the MS treatment guidelines by NMSS marks a significant step forward in the UAE's healthcare landscape. With the support of leading neurologists, our Medical Advisory Committee has worked tirelessly to ensure these guidelines reflect the latest global advancements in MS care."

The MS treatment guidelines have been published in the Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders journal, an international journal supported by key researchers from all neuroscience domains focusing on MS and associated conditions.

In parallel with the release of these guidelines, NMSS recently introduced the first MS Helpline in the UAE to further enhance the support ecosystem for the MS community.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai All From Best

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passeng ..

Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passengers in 2024

2 minutes ago
 realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take

Realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take

13 minutes ago
 UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-Germa ..

UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-German Energy and Climate Partnersh ..

17 minutes ago
 EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission ab ..

EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission aboard Jaywun research vessel

17 minutes ago
 When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris ..

When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris Campaign Captivates the World

22 minutes ago
 UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capa ..

UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030

32 minutes ago
UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects ..

UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects in region: International offic ..

47 minutes ago
 ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage lo ..

ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage loan service

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s ..

HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s Hazoori Bagh

2 hours ago
 Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ah ..

Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 10

2 hours ago
 UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic r ..

UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic relations

3 hours ago
 Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlig ..

Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlight importance of diverse digit ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East