UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First New Coronavirus Patient In UAE Recovers: Ministry Of Health

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 08:45 PM

First new coronavirus patient in UAE recovers: Ministry of Health

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2020) A 73-year-old woman from China, admitted into hospital care in the UAE after being infected by the new coronavirus, has recovered, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said today.

“Liu Yujia has recovered fully and can carry on with life normally,” according to the Ministry.

The Emirates news Agency, WAM, accompanied Consul General Li Xuhang of China and Ministry of Health and Prevention’s Assistant Under-Secretary for Health Centres and Clinics, Dr. Hussein Al Rand, who visited the grandmother, congratulating her on her full recovery.

The Chinese national expressed her thanks and appreciation to the UAE for the great care and medical attention she received.

Yujia went on to say that she is thankful for the care provided by the UAE's healthcare authorities to her family members as well who were also tested positive for the new coronavirus.

"I would like to thank the Consul General of China and the representative of UAE’s Ministry of Health for their visit," she added.

Consul-General Zuhang told WAM that the "UAE leadership, government and people have demonstrated the true meaning of solidarity with the People's Republic of China in confronting this latest outbreak.

"

He expressed his relief and joy following the announcement of Yujia's recovery, lauding the UAE's advanced health care systems and "the strong coordination between China and UAE."

For his part, Dr. Al Rand said, "The results of the 2019-nCoV detection test conducted on the patient turned out negative of the new coronavirus. She is now in a good health and fully recovered."

He went on to note that the UAE has taken all necessary measures to deal with the newly announced coronavirus cases.

He added, "Individuals diagnosed are receiving proper health care in accordance with leading World Health Organisation standards, with each individual case being monitored until full recovery is attained."

"This case of the Chinese lady increases hope that other discovered cases in the UAE can also be fully recovered," he affirmed.

Related Topics

World China UAE Visit Women Family All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD remains UAE’s top banking brand, va ..

2 hours ago

Brand Dubai, RTA create new art experiences in cit ..

2 hours ago

FNC to hold session focused on biosafety, GMOs, an ..

2 hours ago

Emaar Malls closes 2019 with 5% growth in revenue

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Albanian Prime Minister

3 hours ago

Kauffman Fellowship Summit kicks off tomorrow in D ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.