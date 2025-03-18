First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation is gearing up for the first round of the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup, the most prestigious local championship taking place on Thursday, 20th March, at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The competition will feature fierce matchups in the Adults and Under 21 categories. Known for their high level of skill and ambition, athletes in these categories promise to deliver thrilling matches, making the championship one of the most anticipated events of the year.

Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, “The Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup is the ultimate test for athletes in the UAE, it’s a platform where they can measure their progress and compete at the highest level. The Adults and Under 21 categories are packed with experienced and ambitious competitors, which makes the event even more exciting. Our goal is to ensure a high-quality championship that prepares athletes for international competitions and helps them achieve their best.”

The championship will follow the open belt system, allowing athletes of all belt levels to compete in the same category. This approach creates an inclusive environment, giving competitors the chance to showcase their skills and learn from more experienced athletes, hence advancing their skills and technical level.

Weigh-ins will be held on 19th and 20th March at multiple locations, including Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, ADMA Mirdif in Dubai, and Al Nahyaniya Hall in Al Ain. The weigh-in centres will be open from 4 PM to 6 PM.

Clubs and academies are bringing their top athletes to the event, all aiming to score the highest points. The intense preparations and specialised training programmes over the past few weeks reflect the high stakes of the competition. Fans can expect exciting matches as clubs compete for the top spot, with the first round setting the tone for the overall standings.

Mahmoud Al Sayed, Director of the Jiu-Jitsu academy at Al Wahda Club, added, “Our athletes are ready to defend their title. We’ve prepared thoroughly, and we’re confident in our abilities. Al Wahda Club has a strong reputation, and we aim to live up to it. The competition will be tough, but we’re determined to give our best and make our club proud.”

Last year’s championship saw Al Wahda Club claim the men’s title, with Baniyas Club finishing second and Al Ain Club in third.