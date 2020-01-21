UrduPoint.com
First Round Of Political Consultations Between Ministries Of Foreign Affairs Of UAE, Bulgaria Takes Place In Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) The first round of political consultations between the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria began today.

The Emirati delegation was led by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, while the Bulgarian side was led by Petko Doykov Deputy Foreign Minister of Bulgaria, in the presence of Bogdan Kolarov, Bulgarian Ambassador to the UAE.

During the meeting, held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, both sides discussed ways to strengthen joint cooperation and addressed regional and international developments.

They also agreed to hold their second meeting in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, at a later date.

