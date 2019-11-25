UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Saudi-UAE Banks Conference Discusses Challenges, Opportunities Across Banking Sector

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 29 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 11:45 PM

First Saudi-UAE Banks Conference discusses challenges, opportunities across banking sector

The first joint conference between bank officials in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, UAE, convened in Riyadh on Sunday to deliberate key challenges and opportunities in areas of direct impact on the two countries' banking sectors.

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2019) The first joint conference between bank officials in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, UAE, convened in Riyadh on Sunday to deliberate key challenges and opportunities in areas of direct impact on the two countries' banking sectors.

The conference opened in the presence of the Governor of Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, SAMA, Dr. Ahmed Abdulkarim Alkholifey, and Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, Governor of UAE Central Bank.

Addressing the conference, which was organised by the SAMA in cooperation with the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, Al Mansoori said that the robust partnership between the UAE and Saudi Arabia is likely to ensure continued cooperation and integration in areas of financing, investment and banking activities.

"The UAE-Saudi trade exchanges amounted to over AED107 billion by the end of September 2019," he added, affirming that the two countries are closely monitoring the multi-faceted and rapid global developments associated with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including blockchain and IoT, thanks to their resilience financial systems and robust FinTech ecosystem.

"This conference aims to consolidate cooperation between the UAE and Saudi banks, highlighting the challenges and ways of facing them in the field of cybersecurity, financial technology, support and financing of SMEs and micro-enterprises as well as taking advantage of the financing and investment opportunities in both countries as they move their economies into 'After oil era'. The two countries share long-term visions to create a brighter future according to UAE Vision 2021 and Saudi Vision 2030."

Alkholifey said that the Kingdom is the UAE’s fourth largest trading partner in the world, and the first in the Gulf and the Arab region. "Remittances to the UAE during the first six months of 2019 amounted to about SAR71 billion, while the value of remittances received during the same period amounted to SAR20 billion."

The conference highlighted the most critical challenges and opportunities facing the banking sector in both countries in the fields of cybersecurity, financial awareness and financial technology, and supporting small and medium enterprises.

Related Topics

World Technology Governor UAE Riyadh Oil Saudi Bank Same Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates September Sunday 2019 Share Billion Arab

Recent Stories

Erdogan Visits New Turkish Military Base in Qatar, ..

9 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed awards Sharjah Ruler ‘Mother o ..

29 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan to attend OIC's golden jubil ..

9 minutes ago

Russia Launches Military Satellite on Board Soyuz- ..

11 minutes ago

Israel Defense Forces Register Projectile Launched ..

11 minutes ago

Prominent Politicians of Bosnian Serbs, Muslims Ex ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.