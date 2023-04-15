First Security Group contributes AED1 million towards ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2023) First Security Group announced a contribution of AED 1 million in support of the “1 billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food insecurity, and contribute to the global endeavor to eradicate hunger. The campaign is the latest addition to dozens of humanitarian initiatives and programs implemented by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives around the world.

Major General Abdul Aziz Mohammed Al Bannai, CEO and board Member of First Security Group, said, “The '1 Billion Meals Endowment' campaign is the UAE’s message of solidarity to those in need around the world, and a true reflection of our community’s keenness to help and make a difference. The campaign adds to the UAE’s admirable record of humanitarian and charity work.

“It is an honour to contribute to the campaign and to support the UAE’s efforts of providing a food safety net for underprivileged communities. This support reflects First Security Group’s commitment to our social responsibility role and to supporting the objectives of this noble campaign.

"

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” is an extension of previous food aid drives launched under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum over the past years, starting with the “10 Million Meals”, the “100 Million Meals” and later the “1 Billion Meals” campaign in Ramadan 2022.

Since its launch coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign has seen a remarkable support, and continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate AED 1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.