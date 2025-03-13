- Home
First Session Of Ministry Of Interior's Ramadan Councils Discusses 'Balance Of Emirati Identity'
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 02:46 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) The first session of the Ministry of Interior's Ramadan Councils (Al Majalis) discussed the topic of "The Balance of Emirati Identity" by addressing three themes: balancing national values and scientific development, positive representation abroad, and positive interaction with other cultures.
This year's councils are held under the theme "The Emirati Family... A Shared National Responsibility." They address a variety of important topics and themes inspired by the directives of the UAE's wise leadership to achieve societal and family stability and consolidate a societal, national, and security culture among all members and institutions of society. These themes contribute to strengthening the principles of social cohesion and positive interaction among various segments of society to achieve the government's wise directives.
The Ministry of Interior Council, held in Abu Dhabi, discussed the balance of Emirati identity in the topics presented, including ways and means of preserving identity and instilling authentic values.
At the Abu Dhabi Women's Council, part of the Ministry of Interior's Ramadan Councils this year, the speakers emphasised the need to continue the UAE's journey of excellence and leadership by strengthening national identity to preserve the legacy of our forefathers.
At the Ministry of Interior Council held in Dubai, the speakers recommended the importance of intensifying national media efforts to promote values, customs, and traditions through media programs, and developing a digital platform that promotes Emirati values in other languages for the benefit of residents of the country, and that strengthens the efforts of national institutions in conveying Emirati culture to the world.
The discussions held in the other emirates as part of the Ministry of Interior's Ramadan Councils emphasised the need to strengthen family and social ties by preserving cultural heritage and national identity, striking a balance between tradition and modernity, and developing intergenerational relationships while embracing shared responsibility.
