First ship unloads at new Khalifa Port’s South Quay

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2020) The first shipment, carrying bauxite, destined for Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA)’s Al Taweelah alumina refinery, anchored at Khalifa Port’s South Quay, marking the beginning of operations at the newly launched facility.

The bulk carrier, Alfred Oldendorff, the first in several shipments to the South Quay port for EGA, was swiftly followed by two large general cargo ships, making use of the recently completed first phase of South Quay, providing 650 metres of quay wall, comprising two berths and 37,000 sqm of terminal yard.

EGA will use South Quay, in addition to its own nearby docks, which began receiving Capesize vessels loaded with bauxite in 2019.

The onset of South Quay’s operations at Abu Dhabi’s dedicated flagship deep-water terminal is the latest in a string of major achievements for the port’s owner and operator, Abu Dhabi Ports.

"Abu Dhabi Ports is proud to have achieved this momentous milestone ahead of schedule," said Saif Al Mazrouei, Head of Ports Cluster, Abu Dhabi Ports.

"The commencement of operations at the South Quay provides clear evidence that Abu Dhabi Ports stands as a leader in developing a truly inspiring and integrated multipurpose port proposition.

"Khalifa Port’s upgrade and expansion not only enables dramatic growth in our bulk and general cargo handling capacity, but further serves to demonstrate Abu Dhabi Ports’ firm commitment in supporting the individual needs of new and existing customers."

The introduction of South Quay, together with the adjacent Khalifa Port Logistics (KPL) development, will dramatically boost Khalifa Port’s ability to handle any type of cargo and service a wide variety of ships.

In addition to South Quay's phase 1 completion, approximately 800 metres of quay wall and almost 175,000 sqm of land within KPL has been handed over, in advance of the project’s phase 1 conclusion in Q1 2021.

Two prestigious accolades underscore Khalifa Port’s successful growth and development. The port made significant gains in the latest Lloyd’s List One Hundred Ports rankings, achieving the highest percentage of growth in all listed container ports. It also won ‘Port of the Year’ at the recently-held Maritime Standard Awards 2020.