First shipment of naval military units arrives in Abu Dhabi for NAVDEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2021) A shipment of naval units comprising five ships and boats arrived in Abu Dhabi today to be showcased at the sixth edition of the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2021.

The event will coincide with the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2021, which will start on Sunday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

NAVDEX provides a dedicated and focused platform for international naval defence and maritime security companies to showcase their technologies and services to an international audience.

The second batch of naval units meant for the event will arrive on 20th February. The number of showcased units will total 17 from 10 countries.

Colonel Fahad Nasser Saif Al Thehli, Official Spokesperson of NAVDEX 2021, who received the naval units today, welcomed the participants at the global event while military music played when the naval vessels and ships entered the marina.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Thehli stressed that the participating naval units include minesweepers, missile boats, patrol boats, landing craft, rescue boats, destroyers and frigates, adding that over 70 Emirati and foreign companies from 17 countries will participate in NAVDEX 2021, reflecting the event’s prominent stature as a platform for major international companies to showcase the latest naval and security defence technologies.

He further added that all precautionary and preventive measures have been taken to protect the health and safety of participants and visitors, in light of the current extraordinary conditions facing the entire world.

"We are proud of the role of the UAE and its capacity to organise IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 amidst the current conditions, which demonstrates the country's ability to address challenges and turn them into opportunities," Al Thehli said.

He pointed out that many companies specialising in naval security technologies will participate in the event as part of the UAE’s pavilion, as well as showcase multi-purpose boats and launch new military units.