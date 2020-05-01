UrduPoint.com
First Shipment Of Urgent Aid For UK’s Healthcare Sector Arrives In London From China Under Directives Of Mohammed Bin Rashid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 01:30 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2020) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the first aircraft carrying urgent aid for the United Kingdom’s healthcare sector has arrived in London from China.

The aid, which includes 60 tonnes of personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical equipment, aims to support the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) in combating COVID-19.

The urgent aid ordered by His Highness included face masks, protective clothing and other essential items required during this period.

The humanitarian gesture reflects the strong historical relations between the UAE and the UK.

The gesture is also part of the UAE’s keenness to help health workers on the frontlines of combating the pandemic. Furthermore, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s generous aid demonstrates the UAE's keenness to support international efforts to contain the outbreak.

