First-time Asylum Applications In EU Down 13% In 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 08:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) BRUSSELS, 21st March, 2025 (WAM) – In 2024, 912, 000 first-time asylum applicants (non-EU citizens) applied for international protection in EU countries, down by 13% compared with 2023 (1, 049, 500), according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
Syria has been the main country of citizenship of asylum seekers in the EU since 2013. In 2024, Syrians lodged 148, 000 first-time applications (16% of the total number of first-time applications in the EU), followed by Venezuela with 72, 800 applications (8% of the EU total).
Afghanistan, which had been the second main country of citizenship for 6 consecutive years, ranked 3rd with 72, 200 applications (8%).
With 229, 700 first-time asylum applicants registered in 2024, Germany continued to be the EU country with the highest number of applicants, accounting for a quarter of all first-time applicants in the EU (25%). It was followed by Spain (164, 000, 18%), Italy (151, 100, 17%), France (130, 900, 14%), and Greece (69, 000, 8%). These 5 EU countries together accounted for 82% of all first-time asylum applicants in the EU last year.
Recent Stories
Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts
Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sends more food aid to Gaza Strip ..
ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..
Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore
Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA
Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores
Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC
'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in performance-based bonuses for civ ..
Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed
DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care p ..
EU energy imports decline in 2024
More Stories From Middle East
-
Earth Hour: WWF aims to surpass 2 million hours6 minutes ago
-
First-time asylum applications in EU down 13% in 20246 minutes ago
-
Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sends more food aid to Gaza Strip as part of 'Operati ..51 minutes ago
-
Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA1 hour ago
-
'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian giving to support Pale ..1 hour ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in performance-based bonuses for civilian employees of D ..2 hours ago
-
EP backs new financial assistance for Egypt, Jordan2 hours ago
-
EU/EEA banking sector remains stable amidst evolving geopolitical challenges2 hours ago
-
Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed2 hours ago
-
DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care professionals3 hours ago
-
EU energy imports decline in 20243 hours ago
-
Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clinics3 hours ago