First time in MEPRA history, Emirati Nationals selected Chair, Vice Chair

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2020) The middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) today announced the appointment of its new Chair and Vice Chair, who will serve as leaders of its Executive board from 2021 to 2023.

Taryam Al Subaihi, Head of Corporate Communications at the Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), was appointed as Chair while Rashid Al Awadhi, Chief Executive Officer at New Media Academy, as Vice Chair for two years.

The new appointments are first two Emirati nationals elected to lead MEPRA and manage the association’s initiatives, which aim to promote industry standards, share knowledge and build the capabilities of communication professionals in the Middle East.

Al Subaihi and Al Awadhi were voted in by MEPRA’s Executive Board this week, following an advisory ballot involving the wider MEPRA Strategy Board in November. Both will assume their roles on 1st January, 2021.

In his role at EWEC, Al Subaihi manages a diverse team of professionals responsible for running all aspects of the company’s branding, marketing, and communications. Before joining EWEC, Al Subaihi served as the Director of Corporate Communications at TAQA in Iraq, as well as Global Head of External Communications at TAQA. He has also managed communications for Masdar and Etihad Airways. A UAE national, Al Subaihi began his career as a journalist, working as a writer and columnist for some of UAE’s leading English language newspapers, including Gulf news, Emirates Today and the National. He has served on MEPRA’s Strategy Board for the past 12 months while helping to spearhead MEPRA’s first Virtual Leadership Majlis and UAE Cultural Workshops.

Speaking on his appointment, Al Subaihi said, "It is an absolute honour and privilege to be elected as Chair of MEPRA. I think it is important right from the start to recognise the outstanding accomplishments of Jonty, Lisa, Sabrina and the team, especially during these challenging times.

"MEPRA has not only weathered the storm but has successfully launched new initiatives in 2020 at no cost to its members, including the Workplace Wellness Programme and the COVID-19 Resource Centre. My personal commitment is to continue offering the same unwavering support to our members while helping our organisation evolve and grow through positive change."

Al Awadhi has over 24 years of marketing and communications experience, including in various senior-level positions at Middle East-based multi-national companies, as well as at UAE government entities. He was named the CEO of the New Media academy earlier this year, leading its three divisions of education, talent and content.

He was previously the Senior Vice-President for Marketing and Communications at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Before joining DIFC, Al Awadhi founded and managed Barza New Media. In 2009, Al Awadhi became the first Emirati government employee to win MEPRA’s Young Communicator of the Year award. He was also chosen as one of the "40 Most Influential Emiratis Under 40" during the UAE’s 40th National Day celebrations. Al Awadhi joined MEPRA’s Executive Board in January this year.

Following his appointment, Al Awadhi said, "I am very honoured to be elected as Vice Chair of MEPRA and am very happy to support the industry in any way possible, to help drive the profession forward in our region. We are coming out of an extraordinary year, which has led to innovative thinking and new strategies in the way we do things. I look forward to working with Taryam and the team, to take MEPRA to the next level."

Al Subaihi and Al Awadhi will present their preliminary strategy for MEPRA during the 2021 Annual General Meeting scheduled for January.