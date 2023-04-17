UrduPoint.com

First Vessel Arrives At Shuwaikh Port Following Launch Of Container Shipping Service From Khalifa Port

April 17, 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2023) Today marked the inaugural visit of the container vessel "SAFEEN Pride" at Shuwaikh Port in Kuwait, which is part of the new weekly service recently launched by Abu Dhabi Ports (AD Ports) Group to improve connectivity and facilitate trade with Kuwait.

SAFEEN Pride, part of the SAFEEN Feeders fleet, has a total tonnage of 15,636 tonnes, a carrying capacity of 16,855,210 tonnes of deadweight, capable of carrying 1,374 TEU.

Upon its arrival at Kuwait’s Shuwaikh Port the vessel was received by Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait; Captain Ammar Mubarak Al Shaiba, Acting CEO of the Maritime Cluster and SAFEEN Group at AD Ports Group; and Issa Abdullah Al-Mulla, Acting Director-General of the Kuwait Ports Corporation.

Commenting on the vessel's arrival, Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, said, “We are pleased to witness the launch of this new container shipping service from Khalifa Port to Shuwaikh Port, which will contribute to enhanced trade exchange between the UAE and Kuwait. Furthermore, we anticipate that this new service will provide the private sector with more transportation options for goods and merchandise.”

He added, "The collaboration that delivered this new service is testament to the vision and aspirations of the wise leadership of both great nations. It will enhance economic cooperation, facilitate trade and drive logistical connectivity."

Captain Al Shaiba commented, “We are proud to see the arrival of SAFEEN Pride in Kuwait, marking the commencement of our recently launched service from Khalifa Port to Shuwaikh Port.

This new route, which includes a Ro-Ro service, highlights our leading role as the region’s premier facilitator of logistics, industry and trade. We are committed to establishing robust business ties and developing new forms of cooperation to continually enhance trade connectivity.”

For his part, the Acting Director-General of the Kuwait Ports Corporation said, “We are pleased to welcome the first container shipping vessel coming from the United Arab Emirates, which reflects the fraternal relations and the large volume of trade exchange between the two countries. Trade relations between the UAE and Kuwait have witnessed remarkable growth over the past few years, which reflects the relentless efforts to expand cooperation and enhance the volume of non-oil trade exchange."

The launch of the new container and Ro-Ro services to Kuwait come as part of AD Ports Group’s continued drive for excellence and leadership in the field of maritime trade and logistics, strengthening commercial connectivity, providing economies of scale and facilitating global trade movement through its flagship Khalifa Port.

Following recent acquisitions, AD Ports Group has the third largest independent feeder company globally, by volumes carried, with a total container capacity of 100,000 TEUs, linking core markets in the Gulf, Indian Subcontinent, Red Sea, and Türkiye.

