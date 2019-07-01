UrduPoint.com
Fish Landing Centre Inaugurated In Yemen’s Red Sea Coast

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:30 PM

RED SEA COAST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2019) Supported by the UAE, a solar-powered fish landing centre was inaugurated yesterday in Al Matina, At Tuhayta District, in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast.

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, Representative in the Red Sea Coast said that over 4,000 fishermen will benefit from the centre, which is one of 24 fish landing centres being restored and established by the UAE in the Red Sea Coast.

He added that the project will end the suffering of local fishermen, especially as the area lacks a fish landing centre while noting that they have started using the centre, which will benefit 9,000 people.

Hassan Ali Ibrahim Hunaibaq, Director-General of At Tuhayta District and President of the Local Council, stressed that the fish landing centre, established with Emirati support and supervised by the ERC, will help improve the lives of fishermen living in the area and in neighbouring areas.

Several local fishermen said the centre encouraged them to return to the fishing profession and sell fish, to improve their living conditions and increase their income.

