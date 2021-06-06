Fish Mothers Incubators Project will help increase fish stocks: Chairman of UAQ Fishermen Association

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2021) Jassem Humaid Ghanim Al Shar, Chairman of the Umm Al Qaiwain Cooperative Fishermen Association, stated that the Fish Mothers Incubators Project in Umm Al Qaiwain will help the emirate increase its fish stocks and achieve self-sufficiency with the availability of high quality fish.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Shar said the project involves several species of fish, including Sheri, Safi, Fuskar, Yam, Qabit, Shaam and Farsh, he added, noting that female fish will be held in cages for research and monitoring throughout the summer. Al Shar stressed that some 200 fish that can reproduce 50 or 60 fish, both males and females, have been placed in cages, adding that one fish reproduces some 400,000 larvae that turn into fingerlings, and the production process will produce millions of fish.

The project’s feeding rate is high and the growth rate of fish will be faster due to the high percentage of oxygen generated by the abundance of mangroves, herbs, marine plants and algae. These are natural habitats and nurseries for various organisms and play a key role in protecting and increasing biodiversity, he added.

Marine environments that are rich with mangroves are usually very suitable for the breeding and incubation of fish, shrimps and other crustaceans, he explained, noting that the respiratory aerial roots of mangroves provide nutrition for small fish larvae through the decomposition of their falling leaves.

The project is being implemented in cooperation with the Department of Economic Development, which manages the emirate’s Fishing Committee and the Department of Municipality, Al Shar noted.