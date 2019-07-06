UrduPoint.com
Fishing Slipway Reopens In Yemen's Bab Al-Mandeb District

Sat 06th July 2019 | 10:15 PM

Fishing slipway reopens in Yemen's Bab al-Mandeb district

RED SEA COAST OF YEMEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2019) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has re-opened a fishing slipway in in Bab al-Mandab District of Dhubab Governorate, after completing the rehabilitation and refitting operations.

The ERC Representative on the Red Sea Coast, said the UAE-funded facility, part of a UAE plan to establish and rehabilitate 24 fishing slipways, would allow 4,500 fishermen to resume their businesses.

''The re-opening of the slipway will contribute to stimulating the sale of fish in the region,'' he added.

The UAE had so far rehabilitated six slipways, which would normalise life of the fishing community in the district, said Mohammed Fadhl Al Shaeri, Director-General of Dhubab District.

''Funded by the UAE and implemented by the ERC, these vital projects will benefit more than 30,000 people,'' he added.

