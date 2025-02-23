FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in Fujairah

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025)

FUJAIRAH, 23rd February, 2025 (WAM) – The Steering Committee of the International Federation of Philosophical Societies (FISP) is set to convene its annual meeting for the first time in an Arab country, hosted by Philosophy House in Fujairah from February 22 to 24, 2025. This historic gathering will bring together 34 distinguished members representing over 20 countries, marking a significant milestone in advancing philosophical discourse in the Arab world.

Following the meeting, a scholarly conference focusing on contemporary global philosophical issues will take place on February 23–24, 2025, in collaboration with the Philosophy House.

Notably, Philosophy House – Fujairah, as the first Arab member of FISP, will play an active role in the proceedings. A key agenda item during the meeting will be the implementation of decisions made by the FISP General Assembly, with a particular focus on the proposal to include Arabic as an official language of the World Congress of Philosophy.

In this context, the manager of Philosophy House, Ahmed Al-Samahi, remarked: "Hosting the Steering Committee of the International Federation of Philosophical Societies at the Philosophy House in Fujairah underscores our dedication to promoting a culture of dialogue and intellectual openness across diverse philosophical traditions.

This gathering is particularly significant as it marks the first time the committee meets in an Arab country, coinciding with the historic decision to adopt Arabic as an official language of the federation—an initiative championed by the Philosophy House

. Our commitment to openness is deeply rooted in our pride in our identity and heritage. This hosting and recognition serve as a testament to the significance of this distinguished cultural institution and its vital role in the advancement of philosophy and thought in the Arab world at large and the Gulf region in particular”.

Commenting on this landmark occasion, Heisook Kim, President of FISP, stated: "We are grateful to have the FISP Steering Committee convening at a time when greater dialogue and understanding among diverse cultures and philosophical traditions are needed. I hope that the first FISP meeting in the Arab world will serve as a significant milestone in philosophy’s contribution to peace and the intellectual advancement of the world."