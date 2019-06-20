UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fitch Affirms Emirates Development Bank’s Ratings At AA-

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 01:00 AM

Fitch affirms Emirates Development Bank’s ratings at AA-

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2019) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating of the Emirates Development Bank (EDB) at AA- The bank’s support rating (SR) has been affirmed at '1' and support rating floor (SRF) has been also confirmed at 'AA-', Fitch said.

"The advanced ratings confirms the bank's distinctive performance and reflects the achievements it has made across the UAE," said Faisal Aqeel Al Bastaki, CEO of EDB.

Related Topics

UAE Bank

Recent Stories

UAE signs recruitment MoUs with Vietnam, Nepal, Pa ..

1 hour ago

UN Takes Note of Joint Investigation Team Findings ..

53 minutes ago

South Sudan Offers Mediation Services to Settle Co ..

54 minutes ago

Govt decides to give one more ministry to MQM-P

54 minutes ago

Trump Administration Not Discussing Offensive Acti ..

54 minutes ago

No extension in amnesty scheme's deadline: FBR Cha ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.