Fitch affirms Emirates Development Bank’s ratings at AA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2019) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating of the Emirates Development Bank (EDB) at AA- The bank’s support rating (SR) has been affirmed at '1' and support rating floor (SRF) has been also confirmed at 'AA-', Fitch said.

"The advanced ratings confirms the bank's distinctive performance and reflects the achievements it has made across the UAE," said Faisal Aqeel Al Bastaki, CEO of EDB.