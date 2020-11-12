Fitch rates the United Arab Emirates at 'AA,’ Outlook Stable

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2020) Fitch Ratings Inc., the US credit rating agency, has rated the Federal government of the UAE at -AA with a Stable Outlook.

The move reflects the creditworthiness of the federal government entities and their vibrant resilience to draw plans necessary for sustainable growth while maintaining the highest performance standards for credit control backed by a large group of factors of strength.

The UAE's strong rating score at this important time underscores the state's great ability to overcome economic challenges and develop creative economic, financial and monetary policies that enabled it to weather the current COVID-19 crisis.

Fitch rating is based on 18 indexes that measure the economic, financial, banking and monetary sectors in addition to balance of payment and foreign trade.

Commenting on the landmark credit rating achievement, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, affirmed that many elements have been behind the UAE's strong credit rating, on top which comes the "effectiveness of strategies and policies for the economic, financial and credit sectors, in addition to government institutions’ strong and disciplined performance."

Sheikh Hamdan added, "The UAE adopts an advanced method and an integrated approach to manage its public finances through the governance of all dimensions of the financial, monetary and credit systems."

He continued, "Teams in the government-related entities, GREs, are able to achieve the boundless Emirati ambition within an integrated and realistic framework in order to contribute to achieving economic goals to continue the comprehensive and sustainable development.

"These teams also meet the needs of citizens and residents, and improve their standard of living, taking into account preserving the vibrancy of the state budget, the balance in government expenditure and keep the size of public debt at its lowest levels."

Sheikh Hamdan indicated that the UAE was one of the first countries in the region to diversify its economy and prepare for the post-oil era, relying on its large financial capabilities, abundant oil reserves and advanced infrastructure.

"The UAE Government has consolidated the fundamentals of a sustainable economy, supported by its strong foreign relations and a wide network of partners around the world, which have made the UAE a global destination for finance and business, and an attractive haven for investors and major global institutions and companies," he said.

The credit reports issued by major international rating agencies since the beginning of this year reflected the resilience of the UAE economy despite the many challenges that have swept the global economy.

The data estimates that the total consolidated assets of sovereign funds in the UAE stand at US$1.3 trillion (AED4.76 trillion), while the country has large reserves of oil and gas.