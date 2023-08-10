Open Menu

Fitch Reaffirms ECI’s Ratings At 'AA-' With Stable Outlook For Fifth Consecutive Year

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Fitch reaffirms ECI’s ratings at &#039;AA-&#039; with stable outlook for fifth consecutive year

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2023) Fitch Ratings has reaffirmed Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE's Federal export credit company, with an 'AA-' (Very Strong) rating for Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) and Long-Term Issuer Default, both with stable outlooks.

This rating reinforces ECI's financial robustness, pivotal role in the UAE's economic diversification, and its systemic importance in providing insurance to UAE-based businesses and SMEs, particularly in non-oil export and re-export activities.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of ECI board of Directors, remarked, "The continual recognition of ECI's 'AA-' rating for five years in a row showcases the international community's confidence in the UAE's economic efficiency. This achievement endorses the forward-looking vision of our wise leadership and the UAE's steadfast commitment to building a diversified and innovative economy.

Such achievements highlight the advanced economic state of the country and underscore the significant role ECI plays in advancing economic diversification strategies and opening new markets for national exports.

This direction aligns with our goal to increase non-oil exports to AED800 billion, reflecting the aspirations of the 'We the UAE 2031' vision."

Highlighting the broader implications of this recognition, Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO of ECI, expressed, “This endorsement is a testament to the global trust in the UAE's dynamic economy and ECI's integral role within it. Our robust financial standing, and persistent focus on enhancing the global competitiveness of UAE's exports, have proven instrumental in achieving this rating and is paramount in realising our nation's aspirations.”

In 2022, ECI played a pivotal role in supporting the UAE non-oil trade, which achieved record growth that exceeded AED2.2 trillion by year's end. The company's strategic initiatives included the value of non-oil insured turnover of AED14.4 billion and underwritten exposure worth AED8.1 billion. These vital measures spanned 16 different sectors and reached 106 countries, fostering international collaboration with key partners.

Related Topics

Exports UAE Company Market Billion

Recent Stories

General Women’s Union, Maqta Gateway organise in ..

General Women’s Union, Maqta Gateway organise induction session for ATLG 5.0 i ..

7 minutes ago
 ADIB achieves strong growth with over £100m in UK ..

ADIB achieves strong growth with over £100m in UK Commercial Real Estate financ ..

7 minutes ago
 MoIAT raises awareness of Sharjah factories of leg ..

MoIAT raises awareness of Sharjah factories of legislation, quality infrastructu ..

38 minutes ago
 Museum of the Future to host future experts talks, ..

Museum of the Future to host future experts talks, interactive workshops in Augu ..

53 minutes ago
 US once again rejects 'cipher controversy', terms ..

US once again rejects 'cipher controversy', terms it false

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Visits the Kingdom of Thaila ..

OIC Secretary-General Visits the Kingdom of Thailand

2 hours ago
Tuba Anwar reveals occasional jealousy of her sist ..

Tuba Anwar reveals occasional jealousy of her sisters

2 hours ago
 realme Aims to "Leap Up" to the Top 03 Spot in Pak ..

Realme Aims to "Leap Up" to the Top 03 Spot in Pakistan by 2024

2 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah demands investigation into source o ..

Rana Sanaullah demands investigation into source of alleged cipher published by ..

2 hours ago
 Unilever Pakistan rehabilitates the village of Ess ..

Unilever Pakistan rehabilitates the village of Essa Rajero, Thatta as part of it ..

2 hours ago
 IBA Karachi and University of Sialkot join hands t ..

IBA Karachi and University of Sialkot join hands to foster family businesses in ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan most philanthropic, giving nation in worl ..

Pakistan most philanthropic, giving nation in world: Masood

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East