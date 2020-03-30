UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Additional Apps For Distance Learning Now Accessible: TRA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:45 AM

Five additional apps for distance learning now accessible: TRA

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, announced on Monday that an additional five applications were made available across all UAE networks.

In a statement, the TRA noted that it had coordinated with UAE telecom operators - Etisalat and du - to the applications accessible "on an exceptional basis and until further notice" as part of the UAE's efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

According to the authority, the five applications include, Google Hangouts Meet, Cisco Webex, Avaya Spaces, BlueJeans and Slack.

It noted that applications that continue to remain available include, microsoft Teams, Skype for business, Zoom and Blackboard.

The TRA noted that it will review and update the list of available applications from time to time.

Related Topics

Google Business UAE All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM to announce roadmap for uninterrupted food supp ..

50 seconds ago

Tally of Coronavirus reaches to 1625 after another ..

27 minutes ago

Egypt announces 33 new coronavirus cases, four dea ..

31 minutes ago

MoFAIC announces temporary closure of customer hap ..

46 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 30 March 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.