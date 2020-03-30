Five additional apps for distance learning now accessible: TRA

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, announced on Monday that an additional five applications were made available across all UAE networks.

In a statement, the TRA noted that it had coordinated with UAE telecom operators - Etisalat and du - to the applications accessible "on an exceptional basis and until further notice" as part of the UAE's efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

According to the authority, the five applications include, Google Hangouts Meet, Cisco Webex, Avaya Spaces, BlueJeans and Slack.

It noted that applications that continue to remain available include, microsoft Teams, Skype for business, Zoom and Blackboard.

The TRA noted that it will review and update the list of available applications from time to time.