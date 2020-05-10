UrduPoint.com
Five Air India Pilots Test Positive For COVID-19 After Flying Cargo Flights To China

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 10th May 2020 | 02:00 PM

Five Air India pilots test positive for COVID-19 after flying cargo flights to China

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) Five Air India pilots, who have flown cargo flights to China, have tested positive for coronavirus, during the pre-flight COVID-19 test.

Sources in the national carrier told Asian news International, ANI, that all five pilots are currently asymptomatic and are based in Mumbai.

The pre-flight COVID-19 test is carried out 72 hours before the pilots are rostered for flight duties.

"All of them are asymptomatic and based in Mumbai. They had undertaken cargo flights to Guangzhou, China," sources told ANI.

Mumbai China Air India Guangzhou All Asia Coronavirus

