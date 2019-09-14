Five best and worst government centres revealed- Update

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2019) After reviewing the results of comprehensive evaluation report of services in 600 service centers of 29 federal government entities, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, reaffirmed that "government services are windows for citizens to their governments. Improving and developing services will remain a major priority."

He added, "Providing high quality services is a flexible and changing goal. People’s expectations today are different than they were five or 10 years ago. A successful government adapts and meets changing expectations."

He noted, "We will evaluate services, ministers and general managers annually. We will also evaluate ministries and entities every year and present our reports with all transparency."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued a directive in July to evaluate government service centers and identify the five best and worst centers.

Based on the results, Sheikh Mohammed ordered replacing managers of the worst performing government service centers with efficient managers highly capable of serving the public in a manner that fits the UAE. He also ordered general managers of entities and ministries to work on ground in service centers for a month to identify weaknesses and improve service performance. Sheikh Mohammed vowed to visit these centers to review their work mechanisms.

He said, "Our government is dynamic, rapidly-changing and adaptive to people’s aspirations. Those who cannot keep up with us may rest away from the government field work."

He referred to the ‘Letter of the new season" that stated, among its six articles, that the right place for officials is in the field, away from conference halls and forums to enable regular follow-up, evaluation and implementation of plans and strategies.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum noted, "We live in an open connected word where no one can conceal errors. Every hardworking individual is a star and an example to follow." He added, "Field evaluation produces more accurate reports and we seek to invite citizens to evaluate services, officials and policies that touch their lives." He reaffirmed, "We have the courage to evaluate ourselves and our teams because the cost of hiding mistakes is much higher."

The report revealed Fujairah’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship center as the best performing center, while Sharjah’s Emirates post, Al Khan Branch, has been named the worst performing center.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum ordered a two-month salary reward and 5-star category for teams of the best performing government centers for their dedication and strive to implement the vision of UAE government work that is build on excellence and achievement.

The report is the outcome of intensive and comprehensive field research and visits conducted by work teams directly under the Prime Minister’s Office. Results were compiled after two months of daily visits to different government centers across the country, close follow-up on work mechanisms across the different levels of management and monitoring customer happiness and satisfaction of services.

Based on the results, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed ordered replacing the managers of the worst performing government service centers with efficient and effective managers highly capable of serving the public in a manner that fits the UAE and implements government’s vision and direction. He also ordered training managerial cadres of the weak government centers listed in the worst five and beyond. Managers will receive training courses, giving the opportunity for work teams in weak and middle-ranking service centers to improve their performance and restructure their work system to meet the UAE’s government work criteria ranked among the best in the world.

Sheikh Mohammed also ordered general managers of entities and ministries to work on ground in service centers for a month to identify weaknesses closely and improve service performance through drawing necessary plans. He also directed the formation of a follow-up committee to improve preventative medicine and identity service centers across the country, given the importance of this sector in serving the public. A comprehensive evaluation will also be carried out in private centers that provides services of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization such as In this context, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also directed withdrawing the star system, which follows a global star rating system of government service centers in the UAE, from the worst performing centers until a following comprehensive evaluation is conducted to ensure improved performance.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also praised some of the outstanding employees including Mohammed Al Zohoori of the Traffic Services and Licensing Center in Ajman, Sara Al Jasmi of Ajman’s Ministry of education center, Fatima Al Darmaki of Sharjah’s Wasit Police Station and Mariam Al Zaabi of Ras Al Khaimah’s Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme Center.

The best five service centers Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum praised the performance of the best five government service centers for applying the best practices that meet the Emirates Government Services Excellence Program.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship’s center in Fujairah The center has ranked the best of the country’s 600 government service centers for its employee proficiency and flexibility in serving customers and taking the initiative to develop innovative solutions to overcome challenges and improve services. The center’s teams worked in efficiency, effectiveness and speed in serving customers without delay. They prioritized people’s satisfaction when dealing with other employees and customers, which contributed to creating a healthy productive environment.

The Ministry of Education center in Ajman The center in Ajman achieved a high level of commitment and innovation in providing services. It stood out for its quick and modern services provided using the latest technologies. Tablets across the center reduced customer waiting time and a mobile platform finished services in record time. The center management followed the Ministry of Education’s plan to create a positive environment that brings new innovative ideas through regular brainstorming sessions. Managers also ensured their presence on ground to work closely with employees and follow up with customers.

Traffic Services and Licensing Center in Ajman (Ministry of Interior) The center’s focus lies on customers, standing out for providing services that met every customer’s needs, in addition to its outstanding response to senior citizens and facilitating services beyond expectation. The management’s work centered on dedicating all possible efforts to provide accurate and quick services that achieve customer satisfaction. The center’s management ensured adapting to modern technologies and adopting the latest managerial practices to constantly improve services that increase quality of life of the UAE society.

Wasit Police Station in Sharjah Ranking among the best government services was mainly attributed to the center’s unique experience in presenting a new image of police stations that challenge the general conception. Managers and employees highly prioritized customer satisfaction in cutting down routine processes to provide quick services. The center also provides proactive services that meet public needs using the latest technologies and offers a direct channel to facilitate communication with its customers.

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme Center in Ras Al Khaimah The center stood out for providing quality services that meet customer needs, in addition to its outstanding customer experience that speeds up transactions and access to services including parking space for senior citizens and people of determination. Placing people’s happiness as a top priority was a key achievement of the center.

The worst five service centers These centers were named worst for low performance in meeting the goals and criteria of the Emirates Government Services Excellence Program.

Emirates Group, Al Khan Branch in Sharjah The Emirates Group center was named the worst due to its weak employee performance and mechanisms in providing services. It also revealed low employee happiness in service provision, which does not reflect the government’s vision in raiding employee and customer happiness.

Al Muhaisnah Centre for Preventive Medicine in Dubai (Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship) Customers often complained of inefficient employees who provided slow services, revealing their general dissatisfaction of the quality of services that fail to respond to their needs. The number of front-line employees in customer service is low compared to those present in service booths, which increased waiting time and queues of customers.

General pension and Social Security Authority Center in Sharjah The quality of services in the center requires improvement given the low employee performance and initiative in providing quality services that facilitate customer experience and meet urgent needs, especially that the center provides services to widows and senior citizens.

Baniyas Centre for Social Affairs, Abu Dhabi (Ministry of Community Development) Results revealed that managers did not follow the open-door policy with customers and employees did not sufficiently respond to customers. Receptionists were barely seen on site to guide customers.

Tawteen Centre in Fujairah (Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation) Results have shown low level of performance as compared to Ajman’s center where employees are seen explaining services and guiding customers. The center did not provide receptionists to answer inquiries of jobseekers and guide them through the necessary process, while employees often redirect jobseekers into applying online.