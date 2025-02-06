Five cancer types responsible for 67.5% of cancer deaths: study

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) A recent study conducted by the National Cancer Center of China revealed that five types of cancer—lung, liver, stomach, colorectal, and esophageal—account for 67.5% of all cancer-related deaths.

According to People's Daily, the study identified smoking as the leading cause of lung cancer, noting that smokers are 2.5 to 2.7 times more likely to develop the disease compared to non-smokers. The study also highlighted that 16% of lung cancer cases in non-smokers are linked to second-hand smoke, with a slightly higher incidence among women due to exposure in household environments.

The study warned of the dangers of aflatoxins, classified as Group 1 carcinogens, commonly found in moldy nuts, corn, and improperly stored peanuts. Even minimal exposure to these toxins can cause irreversible damage to liver cells, increasing the risk of liver cancer.

Regarding stomach cancer, the study pointed to high consumption of salty foods, pickles, fried foods, and alcohol as major risk factors, alongside infection with Helicobacter pylori, a bacterium transmitted through contaminated food and water.

The findings indicated that a diet rich in vegetables could reduce the risk of colorectal cancer by 55%, while regular physical activity lowers the risk by 67%. Conversely, the consumption of red meat increases the risk by 60%, and diets high in grilled, fried foods, and animal fats further elevate the likelihood of developing the disease.

The study warned that foods and beverages that exceed 65 degrees Celsius should be avoided to prevent esophageal cancer, as they cause frequent damage to the mucous membranes of the esophagus.

The study recommended adopting a balanced diet focused on fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, while avoiding smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and late-night habits. It also stressed the importance of maintaining a healthy weight through regular exercise and minimising exposure to environmental pollutants and indoor air contamination, particularly from cooking fumes.