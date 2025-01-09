Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai Self-Driving Challenge

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that five global and local consortiums along with a leading company, have advanced to the final stage of the 4th Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport 2025.

Under the theme “Dubai Autonomous Transport Zone,” the challenge called on participants to create a model district that seamlessly integrates multiple transport modes within a single area. This district is designed to empower residents to select their preferred mode of transport, tailored to their needs while delivering exceptional service quality. The initiative aspires to set a global benchmark for cities in self-driving transport. The winners will be announced at the Dubai World Congress and Challenge for Self-Driving Transport set to take place next September at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Based on the decision of the global judging panel chaired by Dr. Steven Shladover, an international expert in self-driving transport technologies and Chair of the Judging Panel for the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport, five global and local consortiums and companies have advanced to the final stage. These include the WeRide / Deutsche Bahn consortium from the UAE, Germany, and China; the BrightDrive / eVersum / Shiptec / SeaBubbles consortium from Switzerland, France, the UAE, and Austria; the Orcauboat / PIXMOVING / Heriot-Watt University Dubai consortium from the UAE and China; the SURAA / Arti consortium from Austria; and the leading company Zelos from Singapore.

In the next phase, field tests will be conducted at the premises of the qualified companies in their respective countries according to the approved standards and procedures. The winners will be revealed during the September Dubai World Congress and Challenge for Self-Driving Transport.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) stated: "The Dubai World Congress and Challenge for Self-Driving Transport stands as the first event of its kind globally. It had evolved into a premier international platform, drawing leading experts in self-driving transport, including policymakers, technology developers, researchers, and academics.

The event provides an opportunity to showcase global best practices, exchange ideas and insights, and explore the latest advancements and innovations in self-driving transport technologies through panel discussions, seminars, and workshops."

Al Tayer further highlighted that the fourth edition of the challenge witnessed remarkable participation from local and international companies and organisations, with submissions exceeding the targeted number by 170%.

"The challenge seeks to expand the adoption of self-driving transport across all levels and encourage leading companies in the field to address key challenges, including first and last-mile connectivity for passengers, traffic congestion, and the underutilisation of public transport. Self-driving transport has become a cornerstone of RTA’s strategy, and we are dedicated to launching innovative initiatives to turn this vision into reality in Dubai, He added.

“The Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport has cemented Dubai’s position as a pioneering global hub for autonomous transport. It has strengthened the city’s reputation for innovation, forward-thinking design, and opportunity creation, while fostering collaboration between public and private sectors and advancing research and development across vital industries. The event aligns with Dubai’s D33 Agenda, which aspires to position the city among the world’s leading economic hubs and double the size of its economy in the coming years.”

The organising committee of the challenge set specific criteria for qualifying applicants, emphasising the entity's credibility, future vision, and relevant skills and expertise. Participants in various categories were assessed based on their performance across multiple tests, adhering to the following standards:

• Technical Capability and Expertise: Encompassing vehicle manufacturing, adaptability, self-driving technology, and driving & control systems.

• Commercial Viability: Including operability, added value, and relevance to the needs of Dubai and the UAE.

• Operations and Service: Addressing innovative solutions, operational methods, service delivery capacity, working hours, and integration across modes of smart mobility.

