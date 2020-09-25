UrduPoint.com
Fri 25th September 2020

Five-day weather forecast

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2020) The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts weather over the coming five days to be humid and cloudy in general with a chance of convective clouds formations.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM today for the rest of the week: Friday Weather: Fog or mist formation by morning over some internal and coastal areas especially westward, becoming Fair in general and partly cloudy by afternoon eastward.

Wind: Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly and northerly with speed 18 - 30 Km/hr, reaching 38 Km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Saturday Weather: Humid with a chance of fog or mist formation by morning over some internal and coastal areas especially westward, becoming Fair in general.

Wind Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly and northerly with speed 18 - 30 Km/hr, reaching 38 Km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Sunday Weather: Fog or mist formation by morning over some internal and coastal areas especially westward, becoming Fair in general and some of clouds will appear by afternoon eastward.

Wind: Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly and northerly with speed 18 - 30 Km/hr, reaching 38 Km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Monday Weather: Humid with a chance of fog or mist formation by morning over some internal and coastal areas, becoming Fair in general, and clouds will appear eastward by afternoon and might be convective.

Wind: Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly and northerly with speed 18 - 30 Km/hr, reaching 38 Km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Tuesday Weather: Humid with a probability of fog or mist formation by morning over some internal and coastal areas, becoming Fair to partly cloudy at times, with the probability of some convective clouds formation eastward and northward by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly and northerly with speed 18 - 30 Km/hr, reaching 40 Km/hr.

