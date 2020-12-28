Five-day weather forecast

UrduPoint.com
Mon 28th December 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2020) The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts weather over the coming five days to be fair and partly cloudy in general with a chance of convective clouds formations.

WIND: Moderate to fresh easterly to northeasterly northward over the sea with speed of 20 – 30 reaching 40 km/hr.

SEA: Moderate in general and rough at times northward in the Arabian gulf and moderate in Oman sea Tuesday WEATHER: Fair to partly cloudy in general and some low clouds appear westward.

WIND: Moderate northeasterly to northerly in general becoming fresh at times with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 35 km/hr SEA: moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Wednesday WEATHER: Humid over the internal areas specially westward with a chance of mist formation at morning – Fair to partly cloudy in general.

WIND: Light to moderate northeasterly to easterly with speed 15 - 25 reaching 30 Km/hr.

SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Thursday WEATHER: Humid over the internal areas specially westward with a chance of mist formation at morning – Fair to partly cloudy in general.

WIND: Light to moderate northeasterly to easterly with speed 10 - 20 reaching 30 Km/hr.

SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Friday WEATHER: Humid over the internal areas specially westward with a chance of mist formation at morning – Partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some western areas, sea and Islands afternoon.

WIND: Light to moderate easterly to northeasterly with speed 15 - 25 reaching 30 Km/hr.

