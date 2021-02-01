UrduPoint.com
Mon 01st February 2021

Five-day weather forecast

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2021) The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts weather over the coming five days to be humid with a chance of fog or mist formations over some internal areas.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM tonight for the rest of the week: Monday: Weather: Humid with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal areas – fair to partly cloudy at times – Another slight drop in temperature.

Wind: Light to moderate Northwesterly in general Freshening at times over the sea, with a speed 10 - 25 Km/hr, reaching 40 Km/hr.

Sea: Moderate to rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.

Tuesday: Weather: Humid, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal areas – fair to partly cloudy at times.

Wind: Light to moderate northwesterly to northeasterly, freshening at times over the sea during daytime, a with speed 10 - 20 Km/hr, reaching 35 Km/hr.

Sea: Moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Wednesday: Weather: Fog and mist formation by morning over internal and coastal areas - Fair to partly cloudy - Temperatures tend to increase slightly over some eastern and northern areas.

Wind: Light to moderate northwesterly to northeasterly with speed 10 - 20 Km/hr, reaching 30 Km/hr.

Thursday: Weather: Fog and mist formation by morning over internal and coastal areas - Fair to partly cloudy at times - Another rise in temperatures.

Wind: Light to moderate northeasterly to southeasterly a with speed 10 - 20 Km/hr, reaching 30 Km/hr.

Friday: Weather: Humid, with a chance of fog or mist formation by morning over some western areas - Fair to partly cloudy at times.

Wind: Light to moderate northeasterly to southeasterly with speed 10 - 25 Km/hr, reaching 30 Km/hr.

