Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 01:45 AM

Five-day weather forecast

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2019) The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts weather over the coming five days to be partly cloudy in general with a chance of fog and mist formations.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM today for the rest of the week: Monday: Fair to partly cloudy over some areas, some rainy convective clouds will form east and southwards by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate southeasterly, becoming Northeasterly and Northerly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing sand and dust with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 42 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Tuesday: Humid westwards by morning, becoming fair to partly cloudy, and some convective clouds may form east and southwards by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 38 km/hr.

Wednesday: Fair to partly cloudy over some areas, some convective clouds may form eastwards by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 38 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Thursday: Fair to partly cloudy over some areas, with a chance of some convective clouds formation east and southwards by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northeasterly and Northerly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 18 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Friday: Fair to partly cloudy over some areas, with a chance of some convective clouds formation east and southwards by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northeasterly and Northerly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 42 km/hr.

