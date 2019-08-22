UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five-day Weather Forecast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 01:00 AM

Five-day weather forecast

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2019) The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts weather over the coming five days to be partly cloudy and humid in general with a chance of fog and mist formations.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM Wednesday for the rest of the week: Thursday: Fair to partly cloudy over some areas, with a probability of some convective clouds will form over the mountains by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate southeasterly, becoming Northeasterly and Northerly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 18 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Friday: Fair to partly cloudy over some areas, with some convective rainy clouds will form eastward, with a probability extend to some Northern and Southern areas by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate southeasterly, becoming Northeasterly and Northerly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand with clouds day time, with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 42 km/hr.

Saturday: Partly cloudy over some areas and some convective rainy clouds will form eastwards and Southwards by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate southeasterly, becoming Northeasterly and Northerly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand with clouds day time, with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 42 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Sunday: Fair to partly cloudy, with a probability of some convective clouds formation eastwards by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northeasterly, freshening at times, with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 38 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Monday: Humid morning westward, becoming fair to partly cloudy eastwards by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northeasterly winds, freshening at times day time causing some blowing dust, with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.

Related Topics

Weather Oman

Recent Stories

University of Agriculture Faisalabad initiates mas ..

47 minutes ago

Punjab to be made exemplary province: Chief Minist ..

46 minutes ago

Yemeni Gov't Asks President to Expel UAE From Arab ..

1 hour ago

Iran to Erase 4 Zeros From Sanctions-Battered Nati ..

1 hour ago

Paddy varieties with good aroma, taste must be dis ..

2 hours ago

UN to Close 22 Humanitarian Programs in Yemen in N ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.