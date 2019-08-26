Five-day weather forecast

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2019) The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts weather over the coming five days to be partly cloudy and moderate with a chance of fog and mist formations.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM Sunday for the rest of the week Monday: Fair to partly cloudy, with a probability of some convective clouds will form over the mountains by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate southeasterly, becoming Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during day, causing blowing some dust, with a speed of 18 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Tuesday: Humid especially over the westward coasts, with a probability of fog or mist formation by morning, becoming fair to partly cloudy eastward.

Wind: Light to moderate southeasterly, becoming Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 18 – 28, reaching 38 km/hr.

Wednesday: Humid especially westward with a probability of mist formation by morning, becoming fair to partly cloudy eastward.

Wind: Light to moderate southeasterly, becoming Northeasterly winds, with a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 35 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Wind: Light to moderate southeasterly becoming Northeasterly, freshening at times causing blowing some dust during daytime, with a speed of 18 – 28, reaching 38 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Friday: Fair in general, some clouds will appear eastward by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate southeasterly becoming Northeasterly winds, freshening at times day time causing some blowing dust, with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.