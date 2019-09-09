Five-day weather forecast

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts weather over the coming five days to be partly cloudy and hazy at times with a probability of fog and mist formations.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM Sunday for the rest of the week Monday: Humid with a probability fog and mist formation over some northern areas, becoming fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times. Some clouds will appear eastwards by afternoon with another slight decrease in temperature.

Wind: Moderate to fresh Northwesterly, causing dust and sand over some areas during daytime, with a speed of 20 – 35, reaching 42 km/hr.

Sea: Rough in the Arabian Gulf especially westwards and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Tuesday: Humid over northern areas by morning, becoming fair weather and probability of some convective clouds formation over the East Mountains by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds in general and easterly to Northeasterly during daytime eastwards, freshening at times daytime, with a speed of 18 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Wednesday: Humid weather with a chance of fog and mist formation over scattered areas by morning, becoming fair to partly cloudy and clouds will appear by afternoon over some southern areas of the country.

Wind: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds in general and easterly to Northeasterly during daytime eastwards, freshening at times daytime, with a speed of 18 – 30, reaching 38 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Thursday: Humid weather with a chance of fog and mist formation over scattered areas by morning, becoming fair to partly cloudy.

Wind: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds in general and easterly to Northeasterly during daytime eastwards, freshening at times daytime, with a speed of 18 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Friday: Partly cloudy over some areas especially north and eastwards. Humid weather with a chance of fog and mist formation over scattered areas by morning.

Wind: Light to moderate Easterly to Northeasterly becoming Northwesterly winds, freshening at times daytime, with a speed of 18 – 30, reaching 38 km/hr.